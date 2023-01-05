HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory elevated Kīlauea’s volcano alert level from a watch to a warning and its aviation color code from orange to red.

According to USGS HVO, they detected glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images.

This indicates that the eruption has resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Increased earthquake activity started in the early morning of Jan. 5. and glow was detected around 4:34 p.m. that same day.

According to USGS, the activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu and hazards will be reassessed as needed.

HVO will continue to monitor this activity closely and adjust the alert level accordingly.