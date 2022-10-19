HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are reminding the public to be aware of fentanyl and the dangers it posses, especially as Halloween approaches.

Hawaii Island Police made six fentanyl related arrests last month on the eastside of Hawaii island.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Area I vice officers reported to recover 475 M-30 fentanyl pills and 0.9 grams of powdered fentanyl.

Moving to the westside of the island, six more arrests were made recovering 69 M-30 fentanyl pills and 55.7 grams of powdered fentanyl last month as well.

Since the beginning of the year until the end of September, Area I police reported a total of 1,718 M-30 fentanyl pills and 2.3 grams of powdered fentanyl. In Area II, 2,550 pills and 218.9 grams of powdered fentanyl were recovered.

“This drug is way more dangerous than anything else we’ve encountered in recent years,” said Detective Jesse Kerr, of HPD’s Area I Vice Section.

Big Island Police said that illicit fentanyl can be 50 times more deadly than heroin.

In an opioid-tolerant person, Hawaii Police said that as much as a grain of Hawaiian salt can be fatal. Fentanyl has even been disguised as prescription pills.

Captain Thomas Shopay, of HPD’s Area II Criminal Investigation Division said, “People of all ages should always make sure they know the origin of the medication they take and to not take pills from unknown sources, even if they come from friends.”



Hawaii Island Police are encouraging parents and caregivers to:

Encourage open and honest communication with your kids.

Explain what fentanyl is and why it is so dangerous.

Stress not to take any pills that were not prescribed to you from a doctor.

No pill purchased on social media is safe.

Make sure they know fentanyl has been found in most illegal drugs.

Create an “exit plan” to help your child know what to do if they are pressured to take a pill or use drugs.

Drug traffickers are using social media to advertise drugs and conduct sales. If you have a smartphone and a social media account, then a drug trafficker can find you. This also means they can find your kids who have social media accounts.

To learn about emoji codes used on social media, visit Emoji Drug Code Decoded.

If experiencing fentanyl poisoning, these are the side effects you may see:

Drowsiness or unresponsiveness

constricted or pinpoint pupils

slow or no breathing

Call 911 if you or someone else are experiencing these symptoms.

Naloxone could be administered if it’s available and you have received training in administering it.

According to police, the Hawai‘i Health and Harm Reduction Center offers a free dose of naloxone to all Hawaii residents.

You can contact police at (808) 935-3311 if you have any information on possible fentanyl trafficking.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For East Hawai`i Area I Vice section the tip line is (808) 934-8423 and for West Hawai`i to the Area II Vice Section tip line is (808) 329-0423.