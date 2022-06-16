KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 19-year-old man from Kailua-Kona died on Wednesday after his motorcycle hit two vehicles.

Kona police responded to an emergency call at around 9:38 a.m.

According to the Hawai’i Island Police Department, a gray 4Runner operated by a 64-year-old Kealakekua woman was making a left turn onto Highway 11, north, when it was struck by a southbound Honda motorcycle operated by the 19-year-old motorcyclist.

The 19-year-old was identified as Justice Jayden Kawelu Kaawa.

Police said after Kaawa hit the SUV, his motorcycle struck a Kia Sedona van operated by a 38-year-old Captain Cook woman.

It was determined by police that Kaawa was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

There were no reports of injuries for the drivers of the other vehicles. However, a 17-year-old male passenger of the motorcycle was transported to the Kona Community Hospital in stable condition.

According to police, Kaawa was also transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A negligent homicide investigation has been opened and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death of Kaawa.

Anyone with information on this case may call Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646.