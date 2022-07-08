HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department said they arrested and charged a teenage boy on Thursday on suspicion of arson.



The fire burned about 10 acres on Wednesday, July 6 near the intersection of Kahiki Street and Wakea Avenue.

The fire burned vacant land and was 100 feet away from a home.



HPD investigated and found the possible cause of the flames were from a firework that was thrown in brush off of Kahiki Street.



Police later discovered a burnt firework where the fire was started.

The boy was taken to Ka’u Police Station by his parent.

HPD said that he was booked for arson in the fourth degree and a firework violation.

No injuries from the blaze were reported.



The case was forwarded to Family Court for further proceedings.

If you have any information you can contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.