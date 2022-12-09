Kayla Lyon, the director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, urged Iowans to avoid the same mistake. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Taking pāku‘iku‘i, also known as the fish Achilles Tang is now prohibited along the west coast of Hawaii Island, according to the State Board of Land and Natural Resources.

The Division of Aquatic Resources said that applying this rule will help with replenishing the pāku‘iku‘i fish population in the area.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The division is currently working towards a plan to encourage sustainable pāku‘iku‘i take.

This new rule is set to start on Dec. 19 and will be in effect for two years, maximum.

According to BLNR, it could be extended for up to one year at a time.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.