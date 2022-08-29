HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jordan Gino Cacatian, 41, has been charged on Monday in Hilo with first-degree terroristic threatening, attempted assault against a law enforcement officer and attempted second-degree assault. His bail was set at $30,000.



According to Hawaii Island Police Department, the charges stem from an incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23, when South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a report of a male party on Keawe Street who was cutting himself with a knife.

Police observe the male suspect with the knife and commanded the man to put the knife down.

Then the suspect quickly approached one of the officers at the scene. The officer drew his weapon while giving the suspect clear commands, according to police.

When the suspect ignored the police officer’s commands, the police officer struck the suspect with his weapon in the suspect’s lower body area.

Although it was reported that Cacatian was treated with CPR by first responders, police said that was incorrect. Cacatian was still conscious and alert following this incident, according to police.

He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center to receive treatments for his self-inflicted injuries and for the injuries he received in this incident with the officer involved.

No other reports of injuries were reported by bystanders or responding officers.

The officer involved is a 14-year veteran of the police department who was sent on administrative leave pending the investigation of this incident.

Individuals with any information on this incident may call 808-935-3311 or email Detective John Balberde at: John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.