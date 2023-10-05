HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 70-year-old Hilo man faces criminal charges in the investigation of a crash that killed a Hilo woman on Tuesday morning, Oct. 3.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to the Hawaii Police Department, the incident involved Carlton Inada who was driving a 2016 Toyota Tacoma and 79-year-old Barbara Klein who was riding her bicycle on Akolea Road.

Investigators said the Tacoma had struck Klein just south of Waianuenue Avenue at around 9:50 a.m. But it wasn’t until Inada left the scene and got to his home, did he call police to say he struck the cyclist, said officers.

Klein was found unresponsive at the scene and was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, just shortly before 11 a.m. she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Inada was located at his home within his vehicle and was placed under arrest.

Hawaii County’s prosecuting office announced on Thursday, Oct. 5, Inada was charged for negligent homicide in the second degree and collisions involving death or serious bodily injury.

Inada’s bail was set at $100,000. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This is the 15th traffic fatality of 2023 on Big Island. At the same time in 2022 there were 27 traffic related fatalities.