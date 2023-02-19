HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Fire Department said they extinguished a fire in the Kurtistown area of Hawai’i Island.

HFD said a call came in at 2:04 p.m. When fire personnel arrived, they found a single-story wood structure with an iron roof on fire.

There were flames emanating from a single window and a wall while smoke was coming from multiple windows, said HFD.

There were no occupants in the structure, and HFD said they found major damage in the building from the fire.

HFD said the building is owned by Hawaiian Acres Community Association.