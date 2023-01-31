HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are investigating a string of early morning ATM thefts in the Kona area.

According to police, the first incident happened back in August. Four-and-a-half months later three more ATMs were stolen, all in January.

During the incident on Aug. 10, police said a white pickup truck was used to facilitate the theft of an ATM outside a business near Kopiko Street.

Shortly after, the truck and ATM machine were located fully engulfed in flames on Mamalahoa Highway. It was determined by police that the truck had been stolen the day before, from the Old Kona Airport.

In the three other incidents in January, ATMs were stolen from a gas station near the intersection of Hualalai Road and Kuakini Highway, outside a business on Alii Drive and outside a retail shopping center also on Alii Drive.

During each incident, a stolen vehicle was used to facilitate each theft, according to Big Island police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area II Criminal Investigation Section Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224; or via email at len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.

The Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 can also be contacted.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 for a possible reward of up to $1,000.