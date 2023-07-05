HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Council has urged the state to take action on the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel.

According to the Hawaii County Council, the property — which is state-owned — has been plagued with fires, squatters and illegal activity since the hotel stopped operations in 2017.

The Vice Chair of the Hawaii County Council, Susan Lee Loy, introduced a resolution that would aim to speed up the removal process of the structures on the property.

As part of that resolution, the county is urging the governor to issue an emergency proclamation to provide relief for damage and safety concerns with the property.

“When is this emergency proclamation going to be issued?” asked Ashley Kierkiewicz, Hawaii Council councilmember. “Because we all support it, and it’s been years. It’s been years of mismanagement and neglect by the state that we are not going to overlook.”

According to the resolution, the emergency proclamation would help provide relief to increase the safety and health of people who are affected by the “hazardous conditions” of the property.

Hawaii Island police reported from 2018 to April of 2023, officers have responded to nearly 6,500 calls to the area, costing up to $459,000.

Hawaii Island fire has spent up to $122,000 responding to the area.

The county said the majority of the calls have dealt with incidents at the former Uncle Billy’s property.

General Manager of Grand Naniloa Scott Pauli said, “We struggle with the issue that’s been going on at Uncle Billy’s, and it’s creating a problem for the destination — for the tourism standpoint and a safety standpoint of our employees of the hotel — and our local community members that come to our hotel.”

The Hawaii County Council is moving the resolution forward.