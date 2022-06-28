Jersey, left, and Nui have been waiting to be adopted at the Hawaiian Island Humane Society since January 2022. (Courtesy: Alyssa Tabert)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A special pair of dogs has been staying at the Hawaii Island Humane Society (HIHS) since early January, after their owner died. They have been together since they were puppies and are very much bonded to each other.

Nui and Jersey, both eight years old, are a fun pair that would be perfect for anyone looking for double the love and double the fun, especially if it involves playing fetch.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Nui and Jersey previously lived in a home where they were indoor dogs and played fetch in the backyard. HIHS says they still have love for tennis balls and for each other even at the shelter. Though they enjoy meeting new people, they are not looking to make new dog friends.

“As adult dogs, Nui and Jersey are eligible for our Foster to Adopt program here on Hawaii Island,” said Lauren Nickerson, HIHS CEO. “We are also open to considering an off island adoption for the right match, but do kindly request that anyone interested in Nui and Jersey be prepared to travel to Kona to meet them.”

Jersey, left, and Nui have been waiting to be adopted at the Hawaiian Island Humane Society since January 2022. (Courtesy: Alyssa Tabert)

Jersey, left, and Nui have been waiting to be adopted at the Hawaiian Island Humane Society since January 2022. (Courtesy: Alyssa Tabert)

Jersey, left, and Nui have been waiting to be adopted at the Hawaiian Island Humane Society since January 2022. (Courtesy: Alyssa Tabert)

Jersey has been waiting to be adopted at the Hawaiian Island Humane Society since January 2022. (Courtesy: Alyssa Tabert)

Nui has been waiting to be adopted at the Hawaiian Island Humane Society since January 2022. (Courtesy: Alyssa Tabert)

Nui has been waiting to be adopted at the Hawaiian Island Humane Society since January 2022. (Courtesy: Alyssa Tabert)

As part of their summer adoption special, there will be no adoption fee to take Nui and Jersey home. Their adoption also includes a special package of surprises for them.

If you can’t adopt at this time, you can still send them things from their Long Stay Wishlist, donate to sponsor their care at the shelter, foster them or host a sleepover. Email foster@hihs.org for more information.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HIHS will be waiving adoption fees from now through Sept. 25, for all animals ages 6 months and older.