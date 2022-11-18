HONOLULU (KHON2) — The South Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor on the Big Island will be renovated soon, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

SBH will undergo new asphalt pavement, striping at existing gravel parking areas, improvements to drainage, demolition, new bull rails and new solar powered streetlights.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to the DLNR, the boat launch ramp will remain open during construction.

However, existing gravel parking areas will be blocked.

Parking for trailers and vehicles is available on the north side of the comfort station.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The DLNR estimates for this $792,590 project to be completed by April 30, 2023.

Construction is expected to start by Nov. 21.