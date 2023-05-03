HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five years later, recovery is still a work in progress for infrastructure destroyed in the 2018 Kilauea eruption. While progress has been made, some projects still have a long road ahead.

According to Hawaii County, an estimated $236 million in damage was done to public infrastructure including 33 miles of roads inundated, 14 miles of waterlines destroyed and more than 700 homes overrun by lava.

Since the historic 2018 eruption, Hawaii County created the Kilauea Housing Buyout Program.

“We have bought back over 242 homes that have closed in escrow and a value of up to $230,000 for residents that lost their home to lava,” said Cyrus Johnasen, Hawaii County Public Information Officer. “That’s primary home owners that had nowhere else to go.”

While many of the roads destroyed in Pele’s path have since been repaved, work on new waterlines and repairs to Pohoiki Road have been delayed.

“FEMA is doing an environmental assessment and it was a document that we had originally anticipated they would be publishing in January, it’s May, we’re still waiting on it,” said Ashley Kierkiewicz, Hawaii County Councilmember. “We’re told that we should expect it at some point this month.”

Hawaii County saw millions of dollars in damage to park facilities as well. Federal funding will allow $3 million to go towards restoring Isaac Hale Beach Park.

On the state level, lawmakers continue to secure funding to revitalize and improve impacted areas. This session, over $5.4 million was secured to restore the Pohoiki Boat Ramp.

“The fisherman have to go through Hilo to get to the rich fishing area of Puna,” said Sen. Joy San Buenaventura, (D) Puna.

Meanwhile, future projects include providing better access for Puna residents.

“The biggest thing is the Puna Makai alternate route, because during a disaster there’s only one way in and out of Puna,” said Rep. Greggor Illagan, (D) House Vice Speaker.

Hawaii County said it hopes improvements that are in the works will benefit generations to come.

“We remember what happened. It makes it all the more clear that we have to do this and we have to get it done quickly,” said Johnasen.