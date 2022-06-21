KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The nose wheel of a small plane collapsed when it was landing on Tuesday morning at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the nose wheel of a single-engine Rockwell Commander 144 collapsed when the aircraft landed on Runway 7.

FAA said the plane then veered off the side of the runway.

Only the pilot was aboard at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson from the Hawaii Department of Transportation said the pilot was not injured in the incident and a portion of the runway has been shut down while the plane is being removed.

HDOT said the airport remains open for commercial flights, but some airlines have diverted flights.

Passengers are advised to call their airlines to find out the status of their flights. The runway was reopened by 11:25 a.m.

FAA authorities are investigating. For more information, click here.