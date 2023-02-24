HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Agriculture announced that a Hilo resident caught a skunk Thursday, Feb. 23.

According to the HDOA, the resident was trying to trap a mongoose on his property in the Keaukaha area.

The skunk is believed to be the same one that was spotted by stevedores at Hilo Harbor on Dec. 7. in 2022 and eluded capture despite many searches through the night.

When the resident went to check the traps for mongoose, he found a skunk in one of the traps.

Chris Owens

He had set the traps out for the mongoose because they were raiding his chicken coop.

This was the first week he set out traps and used teriyaki chicken as bait.

He contacted officials and inspectors from the HDOA Plant Quarantine Branch where they were dispatched and immediately retrieved the skunk.

According to HDOA, the skunk was put down to test for rabies at a lab in the mainland.

Back in Dec. of 2022, stevedores at Hilo Harbor reported a skunk sighting when a cargo ship was being unloaded.

The next day, the skunk was reported by Hilo Airport.

On Jan. 28, 2023, a skunk was reported near Naniloa Golf Course on Banyan Drive and on Feb. 1, a skunk was reported in Keaukaha.

After searching for weeks and setting up multiple traps, the skunk was never found.

“We are fortunate that Mr. Owens was able to contain the skunk which has been eluding capture for several months,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “Because skunks are nocturnal animals it made it more difficult for staff to track this one down. It takes all of us to protect Hawai‘i.”

Skunks are prohibited in Hawaii as they eat eggs and would pose a threat to Hawaii’s native ground-nesting for birds.

Skunks in the U.S. are known as primary carriers of rabies.

Hawaii is the only state in the U.S. and one of the few places in the world that is rabies-free.

Sightings or captures of illegal and invasive species should be reported to the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at (808) 643-PEST (7378).