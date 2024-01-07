HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation is underway on Big Island following a fatal structure fire early Sunday morning, Jan. 7.

According to police, the fire broke out on Aloha Boulevard in the Hawaii Ocean View Estate subdivision just shortly before 2:13 a.m.

However, by the time first responders arrived the entire structure was engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the blaze, first responders said a severely burnt body was discovered in the remnants of the residential structure.

Police said the patient involved was a kupuna who lived in the home and his identity remains under investigation. An autopsy has been ordered to determine how he died.

As detectives and Hawaii Fire Department inspectors also look into what caused the fire, they are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.

Officials estimate a total of $150,000 in value of the structure and contents was loss.