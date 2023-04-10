HONOLULU (KHON2) — A security guard remains in critical condition after being hit by a car at a Big Island beach. The company he works for said crime is a problem in the area and adding lights could make it safer for everyone.

Isaac Hale Park and Pohoiki Bay on the east side of the Big Island, with its black sand and naturally heated ponds popular destinations.

But after sunset, that beauty turns dangerous according to Reynolds Kamakawiwo’ole, owner of RMT Enterprise Security that guards the area.

“Things get pretty sketchy sometimes,” he said.

According to Kamakawiwo’ole, they deal with all kinds of situations, but he was still shocked when police told him one of his workers was hit by a car on the job last Tuesday, April 4 shortly after 7 p.m.

Hawaii County Police said a witness reported seeing a red pick-up truck, with racks or a dog cage, leaving the area without its headlights on. The victim was flown to Queens Medical Center in critical condition. Police classified the case as negligent injury.

Kamakawiwo’ole identified the security guard as 61-year-old Earl Ranker. A witness said he was found just outside the gate to the park.

“Why would anybody want to hit a person there just like that?” Kamakawiwo’ole asked. “It’s not like they are surrounded by high-speed vehicles. The person had to know what he was doing when he did that. To me, that felt it was more intentional.”

He said Ranker worked for him for years and is a good man.

“We are hoping and praying he’s being okay, all of us miss him,” Kamakawiwo’ole said. “He’s very loving, very caring, his work connected to people.”

He wants to know who did this.

And he’s hoping the county will make improvements to the area, starting with adding lights.

“It’ll make it safer,” he said.

The Hawaii County Parks and Recreation Director Maurice Messina said the lights used to run by a generator.

“But over the last couple of years, the generator has been stolen a couple of times,” he explained.

Crime is the reason they close the parks at 8 p.m. and have security.

But Messina said they do not intend to make any changes at this time. He does hope they can make some upgrades in the future.

Until then, Kamakawiwo’ole is looking for answers and justice for his friend.

“I just hope that we find this person,” he said. “And if this person had done it, that he realize that he needs to come through and you know and share what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hawaii police at (808) 935-3311.