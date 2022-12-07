HONOLULU (KHON2) — Alii Drive will be undergoing road repairs due to changing sea levels and tidal impacts.

The Department of Public Works Administration announced that they will be closing the makai lane on Alii Drive to repair deterioration underneath the road and sidewalk.

The road work is scheduled to start on Dec. 12, 2022 and is scheduled to be completed by Feb. 24, 2023.

According to DPW, the community can access Alii Drive through Hualalai Road, the northbound lane on Alii Drive is to remain open during construction.