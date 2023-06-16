A photo shows Māmane Street on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Honoka‘a, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Island Police)

HONOKAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Police Department said there is a road closure.

The closure is for the Honoka‘a area.

According to Hawaiʻi police, the closure is a temporary one-way traffic patternon Māmane Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

The closure is to accommodate the Honoka‘a Auto Show and those participating.

Hawaiʻi police said they will be allowing traffic to flow in the Hilo direction (easterly) Māmane Street, between Lehua Street to Puakalo Street.