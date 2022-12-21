HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a lightning strike from the Kona storm, a five-acre wildfire ignited which caused parts of Hilina Pali Road and Kaʻaha Trail to close, according to Hawaii National Parks.

Hilina Pali Road is closed from the gate past Kulanaokuaiki Campground to the Hilina Pali Lookout as crews work to extinguish the wildfire.

A National Park Service crew of 15 firefighters responded and helicopter pilot David Okita dropped buckets of water on the fire after spotting a plume of smoke around 9:50 a.m.

As of today, the fire is reported at 30% contained, according to HNP.

Kulanaokuaiki Campground and Hilina Pali Road to the campground remains open.

Only authorized vehicles are permitted until further notice. Kaʻaha Trail is also closed.