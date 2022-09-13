The double insulation in a Hydro Flask water bottle keeps cold drinks cold up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — To limit the possibility of exposure from sharing older-style water drinking fountains during the pandemic, many schools added water filling stations. Due to this change, schools have added water bottles/”hydro” flasks to their school supply lists on Big Island.

The Kona Community Policing Section, in partnership with the nonprofit organization Aloha MAP, is asking the community to donate new refillable water bottles to help families who cannot afford one.

You can donate items at the Kealakehe Police Station from now until the end of November.