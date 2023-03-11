An excellent overlook to see a section of the lava lake from the highest point of Kīlauea volcano. (NPS Photo/J.Wei)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory announced that the Kīlauea volcano is not erupting.

Resumption of eruptive activity at Kīlauea summit no longer appears to be imminent, however, it is possible that another intrusion or resumption may occur in the near future with little or no warning.

Geographical signals recorded by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory indicated that a magmatic intrusion occurred beneath the summit of Kīlauea between 11 a.m. and noon HST, on March 11.

The HVO explained that because seismicity has returned to background levels, ground deformation stabilized and no lava has been observed at the surface, the volcano is no longer considered to be eruptive.

Additionally, a shallow earthquake swarm was detected beneath the summit of Kīlauea Volcano between 10:30 and 11 a.m. on March 11. Following the swarm was a 3.4 magnitude earthquake around 11:50 a.m. The earthquake occurred four kilometers southwest of Volcano, Hawaii, and was felt locally while also triggering a rockfall near Uēaloha in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

The HVO said the seismicity diminished by noon, and has since returned to background levels. The pause in eruptive activity that began approximately five days ago continues and Kīlauea remains at Alert Level: WATCH and Aviation Code: ORANGE.

No unusual activity has been noted along the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, but the HVO said they will continue to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.