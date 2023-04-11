HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island police department wants to give the public a chance to report minor crimes online.

They’ve submitted a request to the Hawaii County Council for money to create a “command central community.”

It’ll allow the public to report minor crimes such as low-value thefts online rather than calling 911.

The Big Island police department said many of these crimes have no suspect or viable way of solving them and take valuable time away from officers.