HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kona Low brought a lot of rain on the Big Island with flooded roads and cars getting trapped in moving water, but things are easing up.

After days of heavy rain, emergency operations on the Big Island are winding down. Both shelters in Kau, at the Nāʻālehu Community Center and the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala, closed Sunday morning, Feb. 19.

Residents said, they are excited to see the sun again.

“It was really nice and sunny. We were gonna get out; and then, I guess, we procrastinated, too much. And, we saw the clouds coming over the mountain; I guess from Hilo side. And, then, the rain came by the time I made it a little bit up the road on the longboard. Now, it’s been raining,” said Dan Guzman, resident of Big Island.

Although the National Weather Service said the Kona Low event appears to have ended, Hawaii is in for a couple more days of rain.

“Primarily for kind of the western half of the islands. So, like, Kauai, mainly Kauai and Oahu look like they could potentially get some heavy rain again during that Monday night into Tuesday time frame.” Liam Tsamous, National Weather Service Meteorologist

Coffee farmers on the Big Island said that the weather has impacted access roads and even crops.

Joseph Ashley, a Big Island farmer, said, “the water is running over those culverts and cutting through people’s coffee farms destroying the farms, just cut and ruts. I mean, it’s a mess.”

“There’s not gonna be a way to access the road safely. I mean, that that’s not just me, but that’s about 30 other farmers.” Joseph Ashley, a Big Island farmer

All Big Island road closures have been lifted at this time, and the Waipiʻo Valley access road will reopen when the flood watch is lifted.