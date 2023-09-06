HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than five years after the 2018 Kilauea eruption, recovery efforts continue. The federal government is taking a major step in approving long-awaited repair work in Puna.

The 2018 Kilauea eruption has left behind 6.7 miles of damaged roads in Puna, leading the county to build a temporary road near the Mackenzie State Recreation area. Meanwhile, nearly 6 miles of damaged water lines continue to impact public drinking water.

“I hope you understand the continuous delays that we’ve endured given the historic eruption and unprecedented challenges,” said Kuulei, a Hawaii Island resident.

The release of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s draft environmental assessment of the Puna repair project has been long awaited. The assessment is a required step before construction can begin. It was expected to be published in January but was released in August.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said, “It’s a significant milestone that brings us closer to breaking ground. We appreciate the community’s patience and support.”

The project will rebuild 9.1 miles of roads and install new water lines.

“In addition, the project will provide emergency responses to have better access to this area, provide multiple emergency evacuation routes, and improve economic stability by improving access to homes, businesses and agricultural lands in the project area,” said Claudia Lee, FEMA contractor.

Construction along upper Pohoiki Road will be the first phase of the project, taking up to 38 weeks to finish. The total project is expected to take over two and a half years to complete. FEMA said, if any cultural artifacts are found during construction, the project will pause.

Hawaii County Councilmembers said, there will need to be a long-term plan for when access is restored.

“Folks are trespassing right now to take a look at and access the brand new beach at Kapoho and once roads are restored, there needs to be a plan in place for how we manage that access,” said Ashley Kierkiewicz, Hawaii County councilmember.

The repairs come with an $88 million price tag. FEMA will provide $61.5 million for impacted county roads and $30 million for water infrastructure.

FEMA said the funding will cover 75% of costs with the remainder of the funding falling on the county.

“We still have to find ways to fully finance that infrastructure restoration, because that’s an important commitment that was made to community,” said Kierkiewicz.

FEMA is reviewing public comments on the draft assessment and expects to finalize the document in September. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024.