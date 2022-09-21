HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man that was arrested and charged with murder has been indicted.
The County of Hawaii Prosecuting office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 that Michael Dwayne Carvalho II was indicted on five different counts.
Hawaii Police found the body of a 34-year-old woman on a property at Hawaiian Beaches.
According to county officials, Carvalho entered another resident’s home and according to the prosecuting office, he committed:
- burglary in the first degree
- criminal property damage in the second degree
- murder in the second degree and
- assault against a law enforcement officer in the first degree.
Carvalho also had prior convictions for:
- theft in the fourth degree
- unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the second degree
- criminal trespass in the second degree and
- property damage in the fourth degree
According to county officials, Carvalho is a habitual property crime perpetrator because he has multiple convictions within 10 years of the instant offense.