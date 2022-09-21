Michael Dwayne Carvalho II the suspect involved in a homicide case on Big Island, Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man that was arrested and charged with murder has been indicted.

The County of Hawaii Prosecuting office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 that Michael Dwayne Carvalho II was indicted on five different counts.

Hawaii Police found the body of a 34-year-old woman on a property at Hawaiian Beaches.

According to county officials, Carvalho entered another resident’s home and according to the prosecuting office, he committed:

burglary in the first degree

criminal property damage in the second degree

murder in the second degree and

assault against a law enforcement officer in the first degree.

Carvalho also had prior convictions for:

theft in the fourth degree

unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the second degree

criminal trespass in the second degree and

property damage in the fourth degree

According to county officials, Carvalho is a habitual property crime perpetrator because he has multiple convictions within 10 years of the instant offense.