HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department responded to an emergency call about an explosion on Ala Naulani Road on Saturday, around 2 a.m. in the Fern Forest subdivision of Puna.

According to authorities, a 35-year-old man was located lying on the residence floor with a critical wound to his abdomen area.

The man was transported to Hilo Medical Center but was later transferred to Queens Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the deceased’s wife and three children were asleep in the residence at the time of the incident and were alerted by the explosion. No one in his family was reported injured.

According to police, the man had been constructing homemade fireworks when the incident occurred.

Police said materials used for constructing homemade fireworks, several firearms and 214 marijuana plants, ranging from seedlings to approximately 2-feet tall were recovered.

Federal authorities are leading the investigation.

In a statement sent to KHON2 news, the FBI said they are aware of this incident.

According to the FBI, there is currently no threat to public safety.

The FBI reminds the public that if they come across any suspicious activity to report it to law enforcement.

Anyone with any information on this incident may call Hawai’i Police Department at (808) 935-3311.