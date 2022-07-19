HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after his vehicle rolled over in South Kohala, according to the Hawai‘i Police Department.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19 on Kawaihae Road just west or makai of the 66 mile marker.

Police said an SUV driven by a 26-year-old Kamuela man was going east bound when it didn’t make the left hand turn. The vehicle ran off the roadway, hit an embankment and rolled over several times.

The driver was thrown from the SUV.

He was taken to the North Hawaii Community Hospital in critical condition.

He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to police.

Police said speed is a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.