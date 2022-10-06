HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is currently investigating multiple thefts of vehicles that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 5. at two different beach parks in Kona.

On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., Kona Patrol officers were dispatched to a reported car break-in at the parking lot of Kiholo Bay.

As police arrived at the scene they noticed that a parked rental car was unattended and broken into and multiple electronics were taken from the vehicle. The electronics belonged to out-of-state visitors.

Around an hour later at 6:30 p.m. on the same day, South Kohala Patrol officers said they met with two people visiting from Canada and officers said they reported a theft that happened around 6:10 p.m. near Kua Bay.

According to officials, a 31-year-old female reported that while she was sitting in a rental vehicle, a local man who was said to be wearing a face covering approached the car and demanded she exited the vehicle.

Police said that the woman did not listen to him and he took out a gun and took the womans’ husbands’ phone from the car.

The husband was not in the car at the time of the incident and the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

Police said that the woman was not injured during the incident.

Officials believe that the suspect(s) used a white older model Toyota extra cab pickup truck with no tailgate during the incidents. The license plate is unknown.

If you have information regarding these incidents you can contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118 or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov or the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (808)-961-8300.

You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.