HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman from Utah has died after a possible drowning in South Kona, according to officials.

Hawaii Island Police said the incident occurred on Monday, Feb. 27 around 11:55 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a swimmer in distress at Honaunau Boat Ramp.

Bystanders at the beach helped the swimmer out of the ocean and administered CPR.

Hawaii Fire Department then arrived on the scene and continued life-saving measures.

Unfortunately, attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful.

Police identified the woman as 75-year-old Carol Mugleston of Layton, Utah.

Paramedics transported the woman to Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:13 p.m.

Police initiated a coroners inquest investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.