HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are investigating a car arson case in Hilo.

On May 22 shortly after 4 a.m. officers and the Hawai’i Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the Kamana Elderly Housing complex.

When HFD arrived, they observed two county vehicles aflame. Two other vehicles were damaged from the flames.

The fire department extinguished the vehicle fire and determined that there were no injuries involved with the fire.

The Criminal Investigation Section is continuing this as a first-degree arson investigation.