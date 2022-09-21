HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many road signs have been stolen in the Kau District and Hawaii Island Police are investigating the alleged theft.

Between Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Wednesday, Sept. 21, police said that there were numerous road signs that were removed along Mamalahoa Highway near Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Black Sands Beach, Naalehu, Pahala and Waiohinu.

A few signs that were reported removed are:

Nene Goose Crossing

Tsunami Evacuation Route

Hawaii scenic byway signs

Police are asking those who have any information regarding this incident to call the non-emergency line at (808)-935-3311 or you can email Officer Paul Wright III at Paul.Wright@hawaiicounty.gov.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (808)-961-8300.

You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.