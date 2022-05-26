HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department said they are investigating a single-vehicle accident after a motorcyclist died on Wednesday.

The collision happened near Kanoelehua Avenue and Kawailani Street on Saturday at 9:51 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Officials identified the motorcyclist as 40-year-old Eric Fontes of Hilo who was located unresponsive at the scene.

Fontes was taken to a hospital in Hilo and then transferred to a medical center on Oahu where he died.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of Fontes’ death.

Police said that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and the roadway was dry during the time of the collision.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information on it is urged to contact Officer Clifford Antonio at (808) 961-2339 or via email Clifford.Antonio@HawaiiCounty.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This fatality is the 17th traffic fatality this year compared to 11 at the same time in 2021.