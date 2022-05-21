HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, patrol officers responded to a report on a man that had been shot in Puna at around 3 a.m.

The Hawaii Police Department said officers located the lifeless body at the intersection of Nanawale Boulevard and Seaview Road. The victim was surrounded by family members when police arrived.

Investigators classified the investigation as a second-degree murder but have not yet identified a suspect or a motive in the killing.

The victim was positively identified by officials as 36-year-old Junio Resun of Nanawale Estates, Pahoa. His body was taken to the Hilo Medical Center and he was officially pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.

To determine the exact cause of death, an autopsy was scheduled for May 24.

Anyone with information or was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Detective Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2384 or email him at Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.

For those who want to remain anonymous can call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.