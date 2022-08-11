HONOLULU (KHON2) — A massive brush fire on the Big Island has burned thousands of acres. First responders with county, state and federal agencies are pitching in to prevent the blaze from getting out of control.

The fire lit up the sky and was seen from miles away. Officials said it started Wednesday at the Pohakuloa Training Area, and quickly spread because of extremely dry conditions and winds blowing over 30 miles per hour.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“So you’ve got the winds which is a huge issue and driver of this fire, coupled with the dense fountain grass that serves as fuel for the fire, and that’s what causes it to spread so rapidly,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Cronin, commander of Pohakuloa Training Area.

It’s estimated that about 10,000 acres of land have already burned. Fire crews from county, state and federal agencies are working together — building fire breaks and conducting water drops from helicopters. The main priority is to prevent the flames from reaching or crossing Highway 190.

As for the cause of the fire, Cronin said a fire two weeks ago in Pohakuloa that had been put out, may have re-ignited.

“We believe that the fire laid dormant potentially under the ground, which these fires can do and the 30-mile an hour wind yesterday kicked it up,” said Cronin.

For now, it’s not threatening any structures. But residents are keeping an eye out in case they have to evacuate.

“There’s a lot of horses and livestock and all kinds of animals up here. It takes a big effort to be able to get trucks and move everybody out of here,” said Dale Hope, t Waikii Ranch resident.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials said the fire may eventually be contained by lava flows. But the situation is still all hands on deck until the fire is actually contained.