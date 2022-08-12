Brush fire blazes through acres of land on Big Island during August 11, 2022. (Courtesy: DLNR)

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island officials said the Pohakuloa Training Area brushfire, also referred to as the Leilani wildfire, burned around 25,000 acres on Friday morning since it sparked on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildfire crews reported to the scene around 8 a.m. In a meeting, Hawaii Island Branch Chief Steve Bergfeld briefed over two dozen DOFAW firefighters.

Relative humidity is in the 25% range, and while winds currently are lower than the last two days, gusts of upwards of 20-25 miles an hour are forecast for later in the day.” HAWAII ISLAND BRANCH CHIEF STEVE BERGFELD

Dozens of federal, state and county firefighters meet to discuss a large brush fire on Big Island on Thursday morning, Aug. 12, 2022. (Courtesy: DLNR)

DLNR said dozens of federal, state and county firefighters are working together to build fire lines around the blaze. So far, firefighters have contained around 30% of the fire.

The U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area operated five of its military helicopters, dropping thousands of gallons of water on most problem areas of the fire.

According to DLNR, the active fire moved onto PTA land, after reaching across the Pu’u Anahula Game Management Area in an area close to the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Highway 190 and the 1859 lava flow.

Fire officials are hoping that “flow will act as a natural fire line should it reach that point.”

For now, the fire is not a threat to any structures as reported on Wednesday.

