HILO, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are currently conducting a traffic investigation in Keaau.

Police are advising travelers that Hilo bound lanes on Highway 11 between Old Volcano Road and Highway 139 in Keaau are closed due to a traffic investigation for the next several hours.

Traffic is being detoured through Old Volcano Road, according to police.