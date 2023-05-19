Mayor Mitch Roth holds a Park-n-Ride sign on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/County of Hawaiʻi)

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi County has announced that there will be a brand-new Park-n-Ride location at Loloku Street. It will be conveniently situated on the south side of Target in Kailua-Kona.

This is a pilot program meant to be an exciting addition to the transportation infrastructure. It aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for residents and visitors while also combating the growing parking issues that have popped up along the historic Aliʻi Drive corridor.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to Hawaiʻi County Officials, the Park-n-Ride at Loloku Street has been made possible through a collaboration with the Kailua Village Business Improvement District.

“At the end of the day, our people, those working, visiting or shopping in the Village need to be our priority when it comes to ensuring a sustainable Hawaiʻi Island where our keiki can raise their keiki for generations,” said Mayor Mitch Roth.

The Park-n-Ride will offer extended parking hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in order to accommodate peak parking hours for businesses in Historic Kailua Village.

Hawaiʻi County was also proud to announce that all aspects of the Park-n-Ride are free. This includes parking, bus fares and Kona Trolley fares.

“Right now, folks are struggling to find free parking in Kona. This isn’t just for fun stuff; it’s to get to work; it’s for programs at Hale Halawai and needed services,” added Mayor Roth.

One of the key features of this Park-n-Ride location is its close proximity to an existing bus stop on Luhia Street on the mauka side of Target.

This strategic placement ensures seamless connectivity for individuals utilizing public transportation. In addition, the bus stop serves as a convenient transfer point for various routes, facilitating efficient travel across the West Hawaiʻi region.

Mayor Mitch Roth (center) and Roberts Hawaiʻi staff pose for a photo on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/County of Hawaiʻi)

“As a County, we’re looking at every avenue to alleviate the parking concerns of our residents in Kona; and this park-n-ride is just one of the creative ideas that we’ll be bringing forward to address this issue — for our workers, for their companies and for our local families,” said Mayor Roth.”

A Kona Trolley is available at the County of Hawaiʻi Park-n-Ride at hour and half-hour intervals that is meant to complement existing bus services.

According to Officials, the Kona Trolley route begins at Luhia Street. It includes stops at popular destinations like Kona Commons, Kona Brew, Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway, Palani Road, Aliʻi Drive and Keauhou Shopping Center.

Residents and visitors alike now have a comprehensive travel route that allows them to easily access numerous businesses, dining establishments, farmers’ markets and popular beach spots.

As a result, the new system promotes exploration and fosters economic growth within the local community.

“The County of Hawaiʻi is dedicated to improving transportation options for its residents and visitors, and the new Park-n-Ride location at Loloku Street exemplifies this commitment,” said a Hawaiʻi County representative.

They went on to explain further.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“By providing an accessible and affordable parking solution and integrating with existing public transportation systems, the County aims to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce environmental impact and enhance the overall travel experience in the region,” concluded the representative.