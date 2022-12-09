HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Pahoa man was arrested and charged with various offenses following a bank robbery in Hilo, according to Hawaii Island Police.

Starting on Dec. 6, the 52-year-old man, John Jason McCrary entered a bank and made a threatening note demanding money, according to police.

McCrary then ran away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said that nobody inside the bank was hurt.

Officers were unable to find McCrary until Thursday morning, on Dec. 8 Hilo patrol officers saw a man who they believed was McCrary.

Officers approached him and positively identified the man sitting inside a car to be McCrary.

He was arrested and the vehicle was recovered as evidence and police secured pending execution of a search warrant.

McCrary also had two larger-type wallets on his person, which also required a search warrant.

While this investigation continued, the suspect was taken to the Hilo cellblock.

The search warrants were later processed on the vehicle and on McCrary’s property, leading detectives to discover a large amount of US currency, 14.4 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of processed marijuana and ammunition.

Detectives charged McCary with the following:

first-degree robbery

first-degree theft (during an emergency period)

second-degree terroristic threatening

place to keep ammunition

second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug

He is in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, in Hilo District Court.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident or who may have had contact with McCrary following the robbery to contact Detective Paul Mangus at (808) 961-2383 or email Paul.Mangus@hawaiicounty.gov.

McCrary’s bail was set at $103,000.