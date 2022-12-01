HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Fire Department reported a house fire in the subdivision of Orchidland on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 1:28 a.m.

Officials opened an investigation to try and determine the cause of this fire in Pahoa.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Officials said that the flames started just before 1:30 a.m.

When fire crews arrived at the home, they reported that around 80% of the single-story home was already in flames.

The fire was put out at around 2:35 a.m.

One adult male was evacuated with no injuries.

Fire investigators are estimating around $150,000 in damage and loss from the fire.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

This is an ongoing investigation.