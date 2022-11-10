HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pahoa District Park on the Big Island is being renamed in honor of William “Billy” Punapaia‘alaikahala Kenoi.

Billy was a former Hawai‘i County Mayor, public servant, lawyer, teacher, coach, and Ironman finisher.

Billy saw parks as a gathering place to come together and connect with the community and aina.

Billy Kenoi served as the Big Island Mayor from 2008 to 2016 and passed away in January 2021 at 52 years old.