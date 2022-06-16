Aaron Jernigan working on the entry way of Kapalaoa Cabin in Maui on June 2022. (Courtesy: Haleakala National Park)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cabin users can now enjoy the new makeover that Kapalaoa Wilderness Cabin underwent on Maui.

Haleakala National Park officials said the original flooring at the cabin had been worn down from 85 years of use. But after a completed project on Friday, June 10, it has brand new floors, a fresh coat of paint and new dishware.

“We selected material that is an exact match to the original, we have a staff of talented craftworkers and the result is a professional-grade wood floor identical to the one installed in the 1930s,” said Maintenance Supervisor Matt Padgett.

Kapalaoa Wilderness Cabin floor near wood stove in 2021 before its completed replacement by the National Park Service on June 10, 2022. (Courtesy: Haleakala National Park)

Kapalaoa Cabin floor near entry before its replacement that was completed on June 10, 2022. (Courtesy: Haleakala National Park)

Kapalaoa Cabin floor replaced by the National Park Service in a project completed on Maui on June 10, 2022. (Courtesy: Emily Creek)

Matt Padgett and Aaron Jernigan work on the Kapalaoa Cabin flooring project that was completed on June 10, 2022 by the National Park Service on Maui. (Courtesy: Haleakala National Park)

Aaron Jernigan working on the entry way of Kapalaoa Cabin in Maui on June 2022. (Courtesy: Haleakala National Park)

The renovations were done by the National Park Service with the assistance of Friends of Haleakala National Park painting the interior of the cabin.

Reservations for wilderness cabins in Haleakala Crater are available on the National Park Service and the Recreation.gov.