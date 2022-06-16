HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cabin users can now enjoy the new makeover that Kapalaoa Wilderness Cabin underwent on Maui.
Haleakala National Park officials said the original flooring at the cabin had been worn down from 85 years of use. But after a completed project on Friday, June 10, it has brand new floors, a fresh coat of paint and new dishware.
Check out more news from around Hawaii
“We selected material that is an exact match to the original, we have a staff of talented craftworkers and the result is a professional-grade wood floor identical to the one installed in the 1930s,” said Maintenance Supervisor Matt Padgett.
The renovations were done by the National Park Service with the assistance of Friends of Haleakala National Park painting the interior of the cabin.
From 85 years of use the original flooring at Kapalaoa Wilderness Cabin was due for for a new makeover.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
Reservations for wilderness cabins in Haleakala Crater are available on the National Park Service and the Recreation.gov.