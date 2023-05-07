HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources is asking for the community’s input on the Pohoiki Boat Ramp Dredging of Volcanic Debris project.

The Pohoiki Boat Ramp facility is owned and maintained by the Hawaii DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation and they said use of the facility was affected after the Kīlauea volcano eruption of 2018.

A proposed project to remove accumulated material from Pohoiki Bay through excavation and dredging will be presented at a virtual meeting on May 10.

DLNR said the meeting is being held to discuss the Draft Environmental Assessment from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The community is encouraged to participate. Join the meeting on Wednesday, May 10 by clicking here.

The Meeting ID is 868 4295 3471 and its passcode is 755470.

The DEA can be viewed online, and hard copies are available at the Pāhoa, Mountain View, and Hilo Public Libraries.

Written comments on the DEA are due May 23. They may be submitted to trevor@tlcghawaii.gov or finn.d.mccall@hawaii.gov.