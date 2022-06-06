HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a mandatory water restriction for some areas on North Kona because of problems with the Hualalai Deepwell, according to the Department of Water Supply.

The mandatory water restriction of 25 percent is for the following areas:

Makalei

Kalaoa

Kona palisades

Keahole

Palamanui

Kohanaiki

Kaloko

Kaloko Mauka

Hualalai

There is a voluntary 10% water restriction for the following areas: