HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply on Big Island have asked residents in the Laupahoehoe area of North Hilo to reduce their water use by 25%.

DWS said the restriction request is due to equipment malfunctions that have employees now having to haul all drinking water to meet consumers’ water needs.

The department said that performing the following steps will help to conserve water by 25%:

• Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes.

• Check faucets and pipes for leaks.

• Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, and brushing teeth.

• Reduce showering times.

• Use water-saving devices whenever possible.

• Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clipping

Updates on the incident will be issued as necessary and can be viewed on the DWS’ website.

Customers can call (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours or (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies. Another option is to email dws@hawaiidws.org.