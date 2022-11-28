HONOLULU (KHON2) – Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 14 through Nov. 20.

They report the arrest of 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two drivers were involved in a traffic accident and one driver was under the legal drinking age of 21.

Since the start of 2022 there have been 877 DUI arrests compared with 960 during the same time frame last year. This equals an 8.7 percent decrease.

Hawaii Police say most DUI arrests take place in South Hilo, Puna and Kona.

To date, there have been 31 fatal crashes resulting in 33 fatalities, compared with 25 fatal crashes, resulting in 25 fatalities for the same time last year.

To see the full list of DUI arrests throughout the island head to Hawaii Police’s website.

Big Island police said to try and stop more tragic accidents on island they will continue their DUI roadblocks and patrols.