HONOLULU (KHON2) — A monk seal surprised everyone when she and her pup swam into the ocean-fed lagoon at the Hilton Waikoloa Village.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Courtesy Simon Amos, Hotel Manager, Hilton Waikoloa Village

The resort closed the lagoon for safety.

The DLNR are at the property to identify the seal and her pup.