HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of vendors across Hawaiʻi and even outside of Hawaiʻi have made it to Hilo for the first day of the official Merrie Monarch craft fair here at the Civic Center right behind the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium.

There are a lot of vendors and a lot of activities going on.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It’s very interesting because being a vendor is a challenge within itself, but being a vendor from Molokaʻi where the resources are very limited adds its own challenges.

So, we are here with Kanoelani Davis of PōMahina Designs from Molokaʻi.

Thank you very much for your time but share with us a little bit of the challenge.

You are your own business from Molokaʻi but also a single mother.

What challenges come with that?

“Well, being from Molokai, we already have a lot of limited resources so transportation, flights, the barge, getting our products over has always been a challenge,” said Davis.

“And as a single mother, it’s just finding the drive and the motivation and if it wasn’t for my daughters, I don’t think I would be able to do this and push through.”

Well, this year is quite different.

You have done this for multiple years but this is the first year you have actually put together a cohort of small businesses from Molokaʻi giving them the opportunity to try this big-scale event.

Tell us a little bit about how this came about.

“Knowing the trials and tribulations that I went through, I wanted to try to make it a little bit easier for other small businesses on Molokai to elevate and expand their businesses,” said Davis.

“I wish I had a mentor, somebody to go through these obstacles with, but now that I know what it takes, I know how I can help make it easier and I just want to encourage and always elevate them.”

Well, thank you very much because I know the struggles as well.

But actually, I want to touch upon one of those vendors and her shoulders.

We are here with Whitnelle.

Aloha, what business are you with?

“My name is Whitnelle Phiefer and I am the creator and business owner of Hiwahiwa Inspirationz which is right behind me,” said Whitnelle Phiefer, a Molokaʻi entrepreneur.

How has this been for you?

So, you have never done an event at this scale?

“Never ever have done an event like this.”

So how has your experience been so far?

“It’s been wonderful, you know, just promoting our business,” said Phiefer.

“And being here with our cohort, we are able to support each other. We all come from a small island. Very talented entrepreneurs so I am just so grateful to PōMahina, Kanoe as well as our Hoʻākā Mana cohort for giving us this wonderful opportunity. I’m a very small, small business so being able to be here and experience this is once in a lifetime, so I am very grateful and thankful.”

What got you into being an entrepreneur and your own businessperson?

“Honestly, you guys might laugh,” said Phiefer.

“I love earrings and at one point it was getting a little too expensive for me so I started to make my own earrings and it started from there.”

And tell us a little, because it’s really interesting and I know you shared a little about your business, but what are within your earrings?

“So, within my earrings, it’s the nā palapalai fern in resin, and its 14-karat gold filled,” said Phiefer.

“I also have some earrings here that are gold plated as well as hair sticks so if you want, you can get you a set, a hair stick as well as an earrings set.”

Well, thank you very much Whitnelle and we want to thank Kanoe as well.

Again, the challenges of being an artist and a vendor are extreme but coming from an island with small resources, itʻs great to see people helping each other out to uplift each other and move forward together as a lāhui and as a group.

This is the official Merrie Monarch craft fair.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

It kicked off on Wednesday and lasts all the way through Saturday so if you have the chance to come down and visit, it’s an opportunity to support local and to support our communities.

For all the information about the Merrie Monarch Festival, click here.

For more on Hoʻākā Mana, click here.

For more about PōMahina Designs, click here.