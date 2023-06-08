CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department announced a road closure on Thursday, June 8.

The road closure is impacting Middle Keei Road in Captain Cook.

According to Hawaiʻi Police Department, the closure will be in effect for three hours due to a traffic incident.

Hawaiʻi police said that “a vehicle crash near the Middle Keei Road and Highway 11 intersection has closed Middle Keei Road between Highway 11 and Painted Church Road and will require a detour of traffic for the next 3 hours.”

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

If you must be in the area then use caution.