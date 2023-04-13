HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s that time of the year.

Merrie Monarch is finally upon us.

Welcome to Hilo, beautiful Hilo town.

You know, the one thing I think about, when we think of Merrie Monarch, the majority of us, or a lot of us tend to think it’s just at the festival, what is taking place at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium and at the Civic Center.

But, what you may not know is that Merrie Monarch and its festivities encompass all of Hilo town.

So, to find out more, at least of what is taking place here at the Naniloa Hotel, we are here with Kumu Hula Micah Kamohoaliʻi.

You just kicked off the festivities here at Naniloa Hotel with your opening ceremony; but as we mentioned, there are things going on all around town.

What is taking place throughout this week?

“The Naniloa, the Grand Naniloa Hotel, it has a huge craft fair,” said Kamohoaliʻi.

“All the floors– everything is activated in the hotel. The Civic Center has the big Merrie Monarch craft fair. All the businesses, I think, get ready; and they decorate their stores for Merrie Monarch. Everybody is in town; it’s a huge thing,” he said.

With hula being such on a global level and getting global attention, for you being somebody from Hawaiʻi island, what type of benefit does that bring to you?

“I think it puts hula in the forefront,” said Kamohoaliʻi.

“I like that our island is associated with hula. When people think of hula, they think of Hawaiʻi island, and rightfully so because for us, hula was born with Pele and Hiʻiaka and all of them and so I think it brings it into some sort of seriousness that it’s worth dancing, and it’s worth keeping the traditions alive and all of that. And, I am proud to be from the island that keeps all of that together,” he said.

And, you are very busy.

You just had many fashion shows around the world; you have your craft fair.

So, someone to bring Hawaiian culture to the rest of the world, how impactful is that for you and what does that do for you to continue to do this?

“Everything, I think,” said Kamohoaliʻi.

“And, you know, we bring culture not just with hula but with fashion. I am a fashion designer; and, so, my company is all over Hilo. If you get to walk around the craft fairs, you see hula and Hawaiian culture in stickers, in wallpaper, in fashion, in bags. You name it; they got it,” he said.

“You can even buy real authentic lei hulu (feather garland) here. You can get koa, everything and anything, Merrie Monarch brings Hilo and actually the whole island of Hawaiʻi alive,” he said.

For you, as a kumu hula (hula teacher), hula practitioner, but as a Hawaiian, what is the importance of hula and why is it important that we continue to practice this traditional art form?

“Hula and our Hawaiian culture, it’s our foundation,” said Kamohoaliʻi.

“It’s who we are as native peoples from the Pacific and so it’s about perpetuating that and keeping it going and reminding our fellow islanders or even the visitors that come, reminding them that we are from this land and this is our culture and we are the host people,” he said.

“And so, celebrate it, enjoy it, perpetuate it, learn to do the hula, learn to chant, and if you can’t do any of those things, at least buy some fashion and be a part of the community.” he added.

And support local.

“And support local, yes.”

Again, a great week full of festivities.

It started on Easter Sunday and this will take us all the way through this Saturday to complete this festival.

For all the information on Merrie Monarch and who may be participating in the competition later this week or throughout this week, click here.